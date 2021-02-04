https://www.theblaze.com/news/armed-robber-demands-chicken-waffles

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a robbery suspect who reportedly arrived at a Pasadena, California, restaurant on Wednesday and demanded a plate of fried chicken and waffles.

According to reports, restaurant employees initially turned him away because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

When employees told him once more to mask up, the suspect purportedly got angry, pulled out a gun, and demanded his chicken gratis.

What are the details?

KABC-TV reported that the maskless man arrived at the eatery on Wednesday night and asked for a meal.

When a cashier asked him to put on a face covering, the suspect reportedly balked and fired back, “Why don’t you come over here and tell me to my face?”

Another employee, sticking to his guns, said that local health ordinances prohibit the public from entering the eatery without a mask and told the suspect once more to mask up.

At that point, the suspect reportedly became irate and pulled out a gun.

KABC reported that “the man went back toward the kitchen, where [an employee] said the man pointed a gun at him.”

One of the eatery’s employees recalled, “He said, pointing the gun at me, pretty much said, ‘Put all the chicken in the bag.'”

Pasadena Police Lt. Marcia Taglioretti said that the suspect — who remains unidentified at the time of this reporting — left the restaurant with his chicken and waffles, but did not take any cash, according to the Pasadena Star News.

Taglioretti said that no injuries were reported during the incident, and no arrests have been made at the time of this reporting.

The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are both searching for the suspect, who is said to have fled the scene in a light-colored sedan. A passenger was reportedly inside the vehicle when the suspect fled the scene.

Reporter Veronica Miracle shared surveillance video of the incident on

Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

