https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/record-high-number-bible-translations-produced-2020-despite-pandemic/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Wycliffe Associates, an international organization that translates Bibles into multiple languages worldwide, set a new record after producing more Bible translations in 2020 than in any given year.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Neu, interim president and CEO of Wycliffe Associates, noted that for some national Bible translators, Bible translation “has actually accelerated” instead of slowed down, The Christian Post reports.

“I’ve been humbled to see how believers in difficult areas, some in places of intense persecution and real danger, have been absolutely unwavering in their dedication to the cause,” Neu said in a statement published by Wycliffe Associates.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

