Mathematician Edward Solomon looked into the results of the 2020 election at a precinct level and determined they are “impossible” and “cannot occur naturally.”

The results of the 2020 election are simply not possible. When looking at the precinct level, mathematician Edward Solomon says computers must have used an algorithm to change the results.

OAN reports:

For some reason the Democrats, most Republicans and Big Media don’t care what Solomon uncovered. They are all scared of the truth.



