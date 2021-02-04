https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-will-discuss-dealing-with-trauma-on-cbs-friday-morning/

As we’re writing this, Congress should be having a group-therapy session led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in which members talk about what happened on January 6, how it made them feel, and how they can ensure accountability from those responsible. As if Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram video detailing how she thought she was going to die while hiding in her office bathroom didn’t cover it, she and Rep. Jason Crow will appear on “CBS This Morning” Friday “to discuss dealing with trauma in the wake of the Capitol riots.”

CBS notes that it’s her first and only interview since the Instagram video chat, leaving out the approximately 137 tweets she’s posted about it.

We all know that Ocasio-Cortez does not move forward quickly from anything she perceives as a possible slight against her.

