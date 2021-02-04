https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-will-discuss-dealing-with-trauma-on-cbs-friday-morning/

As we’re writing this, Congress should be having a group-therapy session led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in which members talk about what happened on January 6, how it made them feel, and how they can ensure accountability from those responsible. As if Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram video detailing how she thought she was going to die while hiding in her office bathroom didn’t cover it, she and Rep. Jason Crow will appear on “CBS This Morning” Friday “to discuss dealing with trauma in the wake of the Capitol riots.”

CBS notes that it’s her first and only interview since the Instagram video chat, leaving out the approximately 137 tweets she’s posted about it.

EXCLUSIVE: @RepAOC & @RepJasonCrow will join @CBSThisMorning live on Friday to discuss dealing with trauma in the wake of the Capitol riots. It’s @AOC’s first & only interview since recently speaking out on Instagram Live about her experience. pic.twitter.com/zyJX9eI7Oo — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2021

🤮 — Melody brown gamble (@melodyjgamble) February 4, 2021

I hope Hollywood is watching and that she gets recognized during #emmy season. — Justice Thomas’s Scowl (@s_scowl) February 4, 2021

I’m starting to suspect this woman was born in the trauma unit. — Ris Tachio (@Ristachio) February 4, 2021

Make sure you ask her about being a time traveler. She seems to be able to be scared of events an hour and a half BEFORE they even occur. Claims she was afraid at 1:01 of people breaching a building at 2:35 — David Sandri (@DavidSandri2) February 4, 2021

Have a few more people who weren’t there. #AOCSmollett pic.twitter.com/OzgPyREgo1 — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) February 4, 2021

Oh Lawd! ON CBS THIS MORING too? I’m so done. When can we get back to legislation? — Dawn and Kevin (@DawnandKevin1) February 4, 2021

Alert the fact checkers — jeri (@jerihoppe) February 4, 2021

CBS going to help her spin the whole thing. — TomFromAccounting (@TomFromAccount1) February 4, 2021

This “interview” will be rich….I’m sure there will be lots of probing questions that challenge AOC’s assertions — theotherlebowski (@jrberg3) February 4, 2021

Be sure to ask her why she did not tell us the pounding on her door was the police coming to protect her? I know she was scared, but the people need the whole picture when a story is told, else we doubt you on other things. That would not be good. — Paul Beaty (@PaulBeaty2) February 4, 2021

Oh here it goes. The MSM narcissism tour begins. She has absolutely no shame. Wow. And Ranger Crow leading her down the path. I hope they do some real journalism on this. She is so focused on herself. Meanwhile , we need kids in schools and COVID relief. — IronMike5189620 (@RReady96) February 4, 2021

I’m sure you will be asking her how scary it was from a block away pic.twitter.com/1XeQFXEB0C — Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) February 4, 2021

Must miss TV. Why are you interviewing her? She is lying..she wasn’t in the Capitol Building. They should be asking for her resignation for lying about this serious attack. How arrogant can someone be knowing people would come forward and tell the media that she wasn’t there. — BTyler (@Barbt221) February 4, 2021

Grow up. I voted Bernie and support AOCs policies but she did, in fact, exaggerate for social media clout and victim points. If we’re going to bring this country together DO IT. This type of GARBAGE drives away independents and ensures a Republican midterm win — Eric (@HooovHearted) February 4, 2021

Can we just stop? So much for moving forward in unity, because @AOC needs to have another good cry. The House floor tonight apparently isn’t enough. Her statements need to be investigated immediately. — RoamingPlaymaker (@TheFMPlaymaker) February 4, 2021

We all know that Ocasio-Cortez does not move forward quickly from anything she perceives as a possible slight against her.

