Rep. Brian Babin of Texas suggested there will be retribution from Republicans for the House Democrats’ vote to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments, warning they won’t always hold the majority in the chamber.

”They will not be in the majority forever,” Babin said on Newsmax TV‘s ”Greg Kelly Reports” on Thursday. ”We will be in the majority I think sooner than they think, and there will be turnabout, and it will be fair play.”

Babin’s remarks came after the House voted virtually along party lines earlier in the day to bar the 46-year-old Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District in the northwest corner of the state, from her seat on the House budget and education and labor committees for remarks made before she was a candidate.

”It’s a horrible, dangerous precedent to be setting, and I tell you they’re opening a Pandora’s box and it’s going to come back and bite them, because they’re very guilty,” Babin said. ”Before the Democrats ask us to remove the speck from our eye … they need to remove the log from theirs.”

Babin said he already had taken action, proposing a resolution on Wednesday before the House Committee on Rules. The resolution would use the same wording in the one put forth to ban Taylor Greene only striking her name and replacing it with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who many accuse of making anti-Semitic statements while a member of Congress.

It was ruled out of order by the Democratic-dominated committee.

”If it’s good enough for the goose, it’s good enough for the gander,” Babin said. ”Ilhan Omar is not alone. There are a number of ‘The Squad’ members and even other people in leadership who have made inflammatory comments. We got one of them who even had a fling with a Chinese spy and now sits on the intel committee.”

Babin was referring to Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who was befriended by a Chinese spy named Fang ”Christine” Fang and even took part in his 2014 fundraising campaign and placed an intern in his office. She left the country unexpectedly in 2015 amid a federal investigation into her activities.

