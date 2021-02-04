https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cammack-spies-china-congress/2021/02/04/id/1008705

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., says the process of finding and prosecuting spies who have embedded themselves in ”our society” is ”ludicrous” after the Department of Justice indicted a former University of Florida professor and researcher for fraudulently obtaining $1.75 million in federal grant money from the National Institutes of Health by concealing support he received from the Chinese government and a company he founded in China to profit from that research.

”In this case, Lin Yang received a $1.7 million grant from NIH and he’s a biomedical engineer. And all of this money and all of this research was being used to further the interest of China. … It’s definitely happening in states around this country,” Cammack said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”American Agenda.”

”This all started back in 2018. A letter was sent from NIH to universities all across the country asking for information about some of the professors that were operating on campuses and just looking for additional information. It’s simply not enough to send a letter. We have to get real. We have people across the world who are trying to facilitate bad things in our country, whether it’s Russia, Iran, China. We have enemies that want to see the downfall of the United States. So, we have to do much more than just send a letter.

”Every single federal agency needs to be cooperating with our state and local partners to make sure our entire system, from our grid to homeland security, to the borders, need to be secure. … What (Yang) was indicted on in this particular case is fraud charges because he falsified his paperwork. So we’re relying on some sort of honor system? That’s not right.”

Yang is charged with six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to an agency of the U.S.

