Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Thursday said she regretted her past statements on the QAnon conspiracy theories, school shootings and 9/11.

Her comments come ahead of a House vote to strip the freshman lawmaker of her committee assignments because of “conduct she has exhibited.”

“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me,” Greene said in her first House floor speech. “They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.”

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them,” Greene said, “and that is absolutely what I regret.”

Greene sits on the Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee. Some Republicans have argued that Greene should not face punishment for remarks she made before she was elected, but Democrats say her posts where she endorsed violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and espoused anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views were enough to vote her off.

“A member of this House is calling for assassinations — that’s the new precedent,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and the chairman of the Rules Committee. “If that’s the standard that we remove people from committees, I’m fine with that.”

Greene on Thursday said “school shootings are absolutely real” and “9/11 absolutely happened,” but also took aim at big tech censorship and Democrats who didn’t condemn rioters who burned cities and attacked police officers and now want to “crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago.”

“I think it’s important for all of us to remember, none of us are perfect,” Greene said.

