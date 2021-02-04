https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jordan-cheney-newsmaxtv-stinchfield/2021/02/04/id/1008733

It’s time for House Republicans to unify to stop the radical Democrats, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV.

Jordan spoke with host Grant Stinchfield on Thursday’s “Stinchfield” one night after House Republicans voted 145 to 61 (with one abstention) to retain Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as chair of the House GOP Conference.

“I was one of the sixty-one,” Jordan said. “I thought it made sense to make a change, but we had the vote. I had been calling for the vote for several weeks. It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I think it’s now time to come together.

“We got to focus on the radical things the Democratic Party wants to do to the country, the radical things the Biden administration has done already with executive orders, driving up the cost of energy, destroying jobs, they’re going to look to raise taxes. [There’s] a whole bunch of things that are going to hurt families and hurt our economy.”

With the Cheney situation settled, Jordan said his immediate focus was on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure President Trump gets acquitted, which I think is going to happen,” he said, “because the Constitution is on his side, the ‘lack of due process’ argument is on the president’s side and the facts are on his side.

“So, I’m really focused on those things so we can take back the majority and we can stop the Democrats from their radical agenda in just two years.”

