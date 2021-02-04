https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hice-salcedo-cheney-newsmaxtv/2021/02/04/id/1008714

Chair of the House GOP Conference Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., held on to her leadership position and it’s time for Republicans to move on, according to Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

Cheney outraged loyalists to former President Donald Trump with her vote to impeach him on Jan. 13. On Wednesday night, she survived an attempt by Republican colleagues to remove her from the No. 3 House leadership position by a 145-to-61 vote, with one abstention.

“It is true that the conference voted to keep her as the Chair so, at this point, let’s move forward and let’s try to go after the Democrats and their radical socialist agenda,” Hice told host Chris Salcedo on “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Thursday. “We don’t need to keep having that battle against Liz Cheney at this point.

“But I do think it’s unfortunate. I do think the American people deserve to have a new Chair of the Republican Party in Washington, but that didn’t happen.”

Cheney joined nine other House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I was personally one of those who voted to remove her,” Hice said. “I think it’s unthinkable that the Chair of our party would vote to impeach a president without any due process, without any investigations, without any hearings, and claim to be making that vote based on conscience and based on the Constitution. I just don’t know you connect those dots.”

Cheney had been censured by Republican parties in 10 counties of her home state for her vote to impeach, and the Wyoming Republican Party’s state central committee was expected to entertain a censure motion of its own at an upcoming meeting Saturday.

