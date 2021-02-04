https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/meuser-cheney-house-leadership/2021/02/04/id/1008729

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., says votes to keep Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in her House leadership post were appropriate.

Cheney, chairman of the House Republican Conference, was among 10 House Republicans who voted for the article of impeachment accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of five people.

Republicans loyal to Trump have condemned Cheney, the only woman in GOP leadership, for her vote to impeach Trump and pushed to oust her.

The effort came to a head Wednesday during a closed-door meeting that stretched more than four hours. But 145 Republicans voted against the resolution calling on her to step down, while just 61 voted for it.

”A lot of us have a lot of respect for Liz. She’s a good leader,” Meuser said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”Spicer & Co.”

”I certainly don’t agree with her all of the time. I voted not to impeach the president, she voted to impeach, so it was a difficult decision on her part. In the end, I think the votes were appropriate. We’ve got to stick together and move on from there. I think we’ll be a better conference because of it.”

