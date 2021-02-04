https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/resistance-pillows-have-arrived-david-hogg-says-his-company-will-compete-against-mike-lindells-mypillow/

Just when you thought the year couldn’t get weirder…

Yep, that’s exactly what Hogg tweeted about today. Mike Lindell welcomed the potential competition:

Wouldn’t you love to see the business plan… if there is one?

For some reason we’re guessing the first part hasn’t come up yet.

Strange times indeed.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...