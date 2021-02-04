https://noqreport.com/2021/02/04/rino-adam-kinzinger-gets-a-primary-challenger-jack-lombardi/

I don’t know Jack Lombardi. And that’s a good thing. I know he lives in the greater Chicago area and is CEO of Meet Positives. I will hopefully get to talk to him soon enough after reaching out, but his intention to run a primary campaign against NeverTrump RINO Congressman Adam Kinzinger for the IL-16 seat in 2022 is enough to spark my interest.

My name is Jack Lombardi & I’m running against RINO Adam Kinzinger. I’m a Patriot Republican, Trump supporter and want to take IL-16 back for the PEOPLE! I’m 100% grassroots & need to use the power of social media to jumpstart my campaign! FOLLOW & RETWEET to spread the word! — Jack Lombardi For Congress (IL-16) (@JackLombardi) February 4, 2021

Based on the thousands of retweets and likes on his announcement, it’s clear he’s already getting some traction from conservatives who are sick of duplicitous America-Last Republicans like Kinzinger. We desperately need more people like Lombardi to step to the plate. I’ve always contended that the only way we can truly fix this nation is if we replace the career politicians with people who have lived their lives in the private sector. And when they’ve been in for long enough, they should be replaced as well.

It’s a cycle that our Founding Fathers assumed would happen naturally. This is why they did not implement term limits into the Constitution. We can debate whether or not it’s time to revisit that notion, but what should be no debate among patriotic Americans is that the ruling class in Washington DC as well as state and local governments has failed to move the needle in the right direction.

President Trump proved the efficacy of finding success in the private sector before venturing into the political arena. He made many mistakes as an amateur politician, most notably surrounding himself with the wrong people like H.R. McMaster, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, and Reince Priebus. But the things he was able to accomplish happened because he wasn’t an embedded part of The Swamp. If we’ve learned anything over the past few election cycles, it’s that the longer someone is in DC, the more likely it is that they have been corrupted.

Lombardi’s website has an introduction video for his candidacy. It’s exactly what one would expect from a political neophyte; poor background, poor sound, and a terrible angle. And that’s all refreshing as well. I don’t want to see a slickly produced video with a camera crew and supporters lining the bleachers in the background. I want to see a real person promise to try to do good in DC, and that’s exactly what Lombardi delivered.

RINO Republicans will be replaced! Join this campaign – we are removing Adam Kinzinger. I’m a PATRIOT Republican! pic.twitter.com/J2iTeDFmI4 — Jack Lombardi For Congress (IL-16) (@JackLombardi) February 4, 2021

The only way we can take back our nation is if we stop relying on career grifters and pull from the pool of average Joe patriotic Americans who want to do their part. We hope to interview Jack Lombardi very soon.

Follow NOQ Report on



