https://www.teaparty.org/rush-limbaugh-details-exactly-why-the-left-is-so-afraid-of-trump-they-want-to-refuse-him-a-presidential-library-461553/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – President Donald Trump had an election stolen from him. He was impeached—twice—on totally phony, trumped-up charges that never had, and the second time around still don’t have, a chance of bringing about a conviction in the Senate.

He was the subject of the dirtiest criminal political scandal in all history—no, we haven’t forgotten Spygate.

Media coverage about his historic presidency has been overwhelmingly negative, more often than not typified by hysterical coverage of utterly unoffensive things he said, did, or Tweeted that the hateful anti-Trump establishment was determined to twist into yet another example of “Orange Man Bad.”

Now that he’s out of office, however, it’s never been clearer how terrified the left truly is of this genuinely populist president who has never answered to anyone but the American people who elected him.

They can slander us all as domestic terrorists and try to erase the whole of his incredible legacy in a matter of weeks, but we all know who really holds the power.

It’s President Donald Trump, who may be living in Mar-o-Lago but has clearly not quit his residency in the heads of every establishment leftist who long ago sold out to the anti-American globalist agenda.

This was the subject of Rush Limbaugh’s Tuesday broadcast in which he explained that the Beltway “swamp” is trying to discredit Trump because of what he truly represents: “an uprising of the people of this country against Washington, against the establishment.”

The radio legend went on to explain that the Trump movement predates the 45th President and can be traced back to Ross Perot’s own 1992 presidential run.

“Oh, yeah, it predated Trump. The Tea Party was part of this. Trump was just the first guy to come along and actually weaponize it, in a political sense,” Limbaugh explained. “But the Trump movement existed before there was Trump, and then he built it and grew it to the point of 75, 74 million voters.”

It’s been observed that Trump is only growing more popular among his base since leaving office. It’s easy to imagine that he may even be gaining in popularity among low-information voters who merely voted for Biden because they thought Trump was mean and are now realizing the reality of a statist job-killer who will sell our country out to the Chinese.

Limbaugh explained that it is the “same cabal” that tried to undermine the Trump presidency with Russian collusion conspiracy theories that is now pushing for a second Trump impeachment.

This cabal is “doing everything they can” to target the former president because they’re terrified of what may happen if he once again runs for office—or becomes involved with politics in another way.

“They are abjectly, they’re deathly afraid that Trump is going to triumphantly return to public life — and I’m not saying, ‘triumphantly return to the presidency.’ But they’re not gonna be able to stop this. They’re not gonna be able to stop Trump from having a public life if he wants it, and when that happens — and they are waiting in abject fear for that. They don’t know how it’s gonna manifest,” he said.

“They don’t know if it’s gonna be a press conference from Mar-a-Lago or a golf club. They don’t have the slightest idea. So they’re trying to ram through this impeachment business so that they can discredit anything he says anytime he says it, because they’re worried,” he continued.

He pointed to a recent call from a Washington Post columnist to deny former President Trump the tradition of establishing a presidential library.

The reason?

They can’t bear the thought of how undoubtedly popular it would become.

“They’re worried that it would become the biggest tourist attraction in the country. That’s what they’re worried about — and it would. It would! They are scared to death of any picture, any video, any image that would confirm or testify to Trump’s popularity,” Limbaugh explained.

One can certainly imagine a Trump Presidential Library having significantly more appeal than those established for former presidents Clinton or Obama.

“It’s the same kind of people, same bunch of people with the same mind-set who are now on this second impeachment and doing what they can to maneuver and manipulate public opinion against Trump because they are scared to death of a public reemergence. They’re trying to destroy whatever credibility he has remaining,” Limbaugh continued.

He explained that, unwittingly, Trump’s enemies are lending themselves to the growth of his popularity.

This has always been the case—he’s grown increasingly more sympathetic to those who are sick of being brow-beaten by mainstream leftist culture that characterizes dissidents as racist or now, of course, “insurgents.”

“Seventy-four, 75 million people voted for Donald Trump. The Democrats may think that they have the ability to convince 74, 75 million people that the guy they voted for is a reprobate and that they shouldn’t have voted for him. But they tried that for four years, didn’t they? How’d that work out for’em?” Limbaugh explains.

Video: Rush Limbaugh Show February 2, 2021

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore – flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/49291183622

Copyright 2021. TeaParty.org

You may also like…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

