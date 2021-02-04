https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/scientists-ominously-warn-covid-reducing-fertility/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Just when you thought the future couldn’t get much more dystopian, scientists have issued more stark warnings that COVID-19 is reducing fertility in men, and could contribute to depopulation of the planet.

Scientists say that there is increasing evidence in patients of testicular damage and lower sperm counts and mobility, with initial studies revealing the presence of the virus in semen samples.

Researchers at the Justus-Liebig-University in Germany. along with scientists from Allameh Tabataba’i University in Iran have reported significant inflammation markers in samples of testicular tissue from 84 Covid-19 patients.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

