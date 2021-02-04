https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/seattle-schools-teach-k-5-students-pick-gender-disrupt-nuclear-family/

(MY NORTHWEST) – This week, Seattle Public Schools (and other area schools) are teaching students in kindergarten to pick their gender, combat a so-called hetero-patriarchal society, and disrupt the nuclear family structure. The lessons are part of the Black Lives Matter at School movement.

The radical, political agendas on gender identity and the family structure have some parents livid. These topics are not age appropriate.

Hoping for an alternative viewpoint to BLM talking points? There are none presented to students and it’s by design. Indeed, SPS believes them to be bigoted.

