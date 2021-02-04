https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/resign-hawley-cruz-trump/2021/02/04/id/1008712

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says he’s received “tremendous support” from his constituents despite calls by a major local newspaper, Democrats and a group of anti-Trump Republicans for him to resign over his challenge of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’d say the support from Missouri has been tremendous,” Hawley told TV outlet KY3. “And you see that borne out in poll numbers, and also in our fundraising numbers. And this is not something that we’ve looked for or expected.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has also been called on to resign following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that left five people dead. U.S. Senate proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote on that day were halted after protesters breached the Capitol. Lawmakers had to be escorted from the chamber.

Cruz and Hawley contested the results.

Hawley says he’s had “tremendous support—thousands and thousands of new donors, almost all of them very small donors from across the state, but also tremendous support from folks who had been with us in the past.

“My approval numbers are strong,” Hawley added. “I think the numbers indicate that I’m reflecting the views of my constituents, people appreciate someone who’s willing to take a stand and to not bow down to a left-wing mob.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

