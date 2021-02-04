https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/senate-passes-amendment-to-prohibit-stimulus-checks-from-going-to-illegal-aliens/

Eight Democrats joined with all 50 Senate Republicans Thursday to pass an amendment that would prohibit the government from sending stimulus checks to those in the country illegally.

Here are the eight Democrats who joined the Republicans on this issue:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform is calling the vote “huge.”

Some good news about the Republicans is welcome.

