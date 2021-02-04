https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/senate-passes-amendment-to-prohibit-stimulus-checks-from-going-to-illegal-aliens/

Eight Democrats joined with all 50 Senate Republicans Thursday to pass an amendment that would prohibit the government from sending stimulus checks to those in the country illegally.

Amendment proposed by Senator Young of Indiana to block stimulus payments to undocumented immigrants passes 58-42. — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) February 4, 2021

Here are the eight Democrats who joined the Republicans on this issue:

Democratic senators voting in the affirmative: Hassan (NH)

Kelly (AZ)

Sinema (AZ)

Manchin (WV)

Peters (MI)

Stabenow (MI)

Tester (MT)

Hickenlooper (CO) https://t.co/QxmaAaYXEr — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) February 4, 2021

The Federation for American Immigration Reform is calling the vote “huge.”

HUGE! The Senate just passed an amendment from @SenToddYoung and @SenTomCotton to prohibit stimulus checks from going to illegal aliens! It passed 58-42, with even a handful of Democrats standing with American citizens at a critical time. — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) February 4, 2021

So I was right to bring my wife and kids here legally? Good to hear. — Phillip Hatfield (@HatfieldlawDean) February 4, 2021

Fantastic news. — Phonemonkey (@adolfdorsey1) February 4, 2021

I can’t believe this was even up for debate. — Bacconilluminati (@Bacconillumina1) February 4, 2021

A handful of Democrats are the only sane ones left in that party — Sebastian Grimberg (@drumfillz91) February 4, 2021

The fact that 42 Democrats voted to give money to illegal aliens is despicable. — Nikos 🇨🇾🇬🇷🇬🇧 (@RefugeeNik) February 4, 2021

they know their voting base — Whucko (@FibulaCrunch) February 4, 2021

Wonderful news! They have their own governments for a reason. — Nox (@QueenofHiraeth) February 4, 2021

What?? Our representatives are looking out for Americans rather than the Chinese and illegals this has to be fake news. But I hope not. — Larry Malone (@LarrySteve1488) February 4, 2021

I’m sure there will be an EO to override it — Dawn G (@DawnGummo) February 5, 2021

Enter stage left: Biden tomorrow in the Oval signing another Presidential decree that allows illegals to to get $2000 checks. — Brian Finch (@BrianFinch201) February 4, 2021

I cannot believe it passed by such a low margin. That is concerning. — Beth Frances ❤️🇺🇸 (@derapalje1623) February 4, 2021

It’s a MIRACLE! — CJ Jones Jr (@CJJonesJr1) February 4, 2021

This shouldn’t have been a debate. — Cat_on_a_Skateboard (@AcctCreep) February 4, 2021

Why would ANYONE vote against that?! Should have passed 100-0 — L-E-I (@mommyof2_1117) February 4, 2021

42 Democrats thought this was a good idea? Tells you all you need to know about the Democrat party. — I Am Jack’s Smirking Revenge (@6thvot1) February 4, 2021

I mean… the outcome is good. But 42 AMERICAN sentators voted to give stimulus checks to foreign nationals? what the fuck? — Identifies as whatever race is currently popular (@wayninja1) February 4, 2021

How do the 42 look at themselves in the mirror in the morning — Ethan Kokface 🌊🏳️‍🌈🇨🇳 (@EthanRodriquez5) February 4, 2021

42 damn Democrat Senators think that illegal aliens should get American taxpayer money in the form of a free stimulus! Anyone wondering where the divide is between the two political parties – LET’S START WITH THIS BULLSHIT!!!! — 🇺🇸 Peacefully & Patriotically 🇺🇸 (@IEZ4U2NV) February 5, 2021

At least the @GOP did something right. — LadyJ (@inladyjhouse) February 4, 2021

Some good news about the Republicans is welcome.

