The controversial scandal-plagued son of Joe Biden has a memoir coming out in April, and I can’t even.

A primary subject of his memoir, titled Beautiful Things, will be his well-known issues with substance abuse. The book is being published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Last month, Simon & Schuster canceled Senator Josh Hawley’s book, in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for tax issues, he refused to pay child support to a stripper he had a son with out of wedlock, and there were reports that Hunter Biden’s laptop (which he infamously left at a Delaware repair shop) allegedly contained inappropriate images of underage girls. In September, a Senate report linked him to a human trafficking ring, but Simon & Schuster did not cancel Biden’s memoir from publication.

The most interesting thing about this memoir is the fact that it was acquired in the fall of 2019, but was kept under wraps as Hunter Biden’s business dealings became a significant liability for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Several left-wing authors were given advance copies of the memoir and provided predictably smarmy blurbs for it. Stephen King called it a “harrowing and compulsively readable memoir,” and credits Hunter Biden with proving that even the son of a president “can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.”

The book description, available via Amazon on an inconspicuous product page, reads as follows:

“I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love,” Hunter Biden writes in this deeply moving memoir of addiction, loss, and survival. When he was two-years-old, Hunter Biden was badly injured in a car accident that killed his mother and baby sister. In 2015, he suffered the devastating loss of his beloved big brother, Beau, who died of brain cancer at the age of forty-six. These hardships were compounded by the collapse of his marriage and a years-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction. In Beautiful Things, Hunter recounts his descent into substance abuse and his tortuous path to sobriety. The story ends with where Hunter is today—a sober married man with a new baby, finally able to appreciate the beautiful things in life.

It is not clear whether the memoir will address the allegations of selling influence with his father, or how his dad threatened to withhold a billion-dollar loan to Ukraine unless the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the natural gas company Hunter was on the board of despite having zero experience in the field, was fired.

I doubt it will take long for this memoir to hit the bargain racks.

