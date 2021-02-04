https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/04/shameless-aoc-slamming-gop-rep-nancy-mace-for-deeply-cynical-disgusting-attack-is-actually-pretty-damn-cynical-and-disgusting/

Recently, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace called out Newsweek (and the media at large) for “[fanning] fictitious news flames” by running with Dem Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s version of the January 6 riots:

Needless to say, AOC is not happy:

Here’s the “deeply cynical & disgusting attack” AOC is apparently referring to by linking to that Fox News story:

On Wednesday, she faced a wave of backlash. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also blasted media coverage, tweeting that insurrectionists never stormed the hallway that she shares with Ocasio-Cortez. The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet trended, an apparent comparison to actor Jussie Smollett, who falsely claimed to be the victim of a hate crime.

So, Mace’s point that the media have been running with a hole-riddled narrative is “a deeply cynical & disgusting attack” against … AOC?

We feel like we’ve become pretty fluent in AOC over the last two years but we’re a bit confused.

Do … do you mean to say that AOC is mischaracterizing Mace’s criticism in order to make herself the victim and paint Mace as a liar?

How is Mace saying that she was afraid during the riots proof that she’s a hypocrite?

Mace’s story hasn’t changed, but AOC’s most definitely has.

Yes, AOC. This is what Nancy Mace was saying a few weeks ago:

Wow. AOC really busted Nancy Mace, didn’t she?

AOC should throw those receipts away.

Last time we checked, “nearby” didn’t mean “inside.”

Mace never said that the rioters were in her building. AOC is either too stupid to realize that, or she’s counting on her followers to be.

Knowing her, it may very well be a combination of both.

OK, AOC’s a moron, but there’s no way she doesn’t know exactly what she’s doing right now.

For what it’s worth, we never thought AOC would be better than this.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

If you expected Nancy Mace to have some thoughts on AOC’s unhinged rant this morning, you were correct.

Here’s what Mace has to say:

Once more, for those in the back: Nancy Mace criticized the media. She pointed out that rioters didn’t storm the Cannon building. She shouldn’t have to defend herself from AOC’s intellectually dishonest wrath.

But here we are.

