Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s proposed amendment to the Covid-19 package that would hold states accountable for inaccurate data related to Covid-19 (or flat-out covering up some of the numbers) was up for a vote today:

And just like that, the Senate Democrats definitely didn’t want to go there:

Maybe politicians like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be sending the Senate Dems some “thank-you” notes and perhaps some gift baskets.

That does appear to be the case, not that we’re too shocked.

