Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s proposed amendment to the Covid-19 package that would hold states accountable for inaccurate data related to Covid-19 (or flat-out covering up some of the numbers) was up for a vote today:

The Senate is now voting on the Senator Scott (SC) amendment #53 (to establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to ensuring the accurate reporting of COVID-19 related deaths of residents or staff at nursing homes). — Senate Periodicals (@SenatePPG) February 4, 2021

And just like that, the Senate Democrats definitely didn’t want to go there:

Not adopted, 50-50: Scott (SC) #53 (Re: Ensure accurate reporting of COVID-19 deaths of residents and staff at nursing homes), in relation to S.Con.Res.5, Sanders Budget Resolution. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 4, 2021

Democrats budget doesn’t deal with COVID19 deaths in nursing homes. Republicans want answers.

@SenatorTimScott offered an amendment to hold Governors like @NYGovCuomo accountable for underreporting and covering up COVID19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Democrats blocked it. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 4, 2021

Maybe politicians like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be sending the Senate Dems some “thank-you” notes and perhaps some gift baskets.

Dems just did a party line vote to protect Andrew Cuomo lying about COVID numbers. This party is shameless. https://t.co/2eu0p6bWHN — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2021

So let me get this straight, Congress just voted NOT to give people accurate information about COVID-19 deaths? https://t.co/bZFQ1XpB2A — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerNY) February 4, 2021

That does appear to be the case, not that we’re too shocked.

Senate Dems protecting @NYGovCuomo’s cover-up of nursing home deaths. https://t.co/0ZxvKnRrGI — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 4, 2021

They voted against “ensuring accurate reporting of covid deaths of residents and staff at nursing homes”???? https://t.co/cqzzTer3Aw — Justin Lucas (@LucasRJustin) February 4, 2021

This is *insane*. Every single Democratic Senator just voted to protect Andrew Cuomo. I have zero idea why. https://t.co/eUaGHsTlVQ — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) February 4, 2021

Ahhh Democrats never change, Manchin will fall in line in the end. Like always. https://t.co/Y5J1DkR9Qj — Turgon (@TurukanotheWise) February 4, 2021

I don’t want to hear about Rebekah Jones or “DeathSantis” from this crowd again. Once again, it appears the “Party of Science” is anything but. — James Anderson🇺🇸 (@realjamesthe5th) February 4, 2021

