Screenshot: KVIA ABC-7 / YouTube – Courtesy Austin Contreras

DEMING, New Mexico — A police officer and a suspect are both dead after a gun-battle ensued on an interstate during a police chase Thursday. The Deming Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations were both involved.

According to KVIA, the pursuit ‘started at milepost 101 on I-10 in Luna County where the officer was killed. It ended near Avenida de Mesilla in Las Cruces, where there was then a second shooting scene.’

In the harrowing footage recorded by witness Austin Contreras, the suspect vehicle spins out of control before the gunman exits the pickup truck and starts shooting at police. The unidentified shooter was killed at the scene. Multiple officers were also injured–conditions unknown.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Facebook, “I am shocked, heartbroken and enraged by the loss of this public servant. I am praying for the local officer who was also shot and injured.”

“New Mexico State Police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. I am horrified as we grieve another life cut down, another family crushed by senseless violence in our state. I join all New Mexicans in grieving this senseless, heinous loss.”

