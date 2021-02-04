https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/snopes-lets-the-mask-slip-on-its-already-apparent-political-bias-as-it-takes-on-the-right-wing-disinformation-machine/

As Twitchy reported this morning, fact-checking site Snopes.com rated the claim that “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated the danger she was in during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in that she ‘wasn’t even in the Capitol building’ when the rioting occurred” as “mostly false,” even though they admit in their fact-check that she wasn’t in the Capitol building when the rioting occurred.

This seems to be a fact-check of “her truth” — yes, she might have thought she was in danger and that there could have been a mob of insurgents banging on her office door and not a Capitol Police officer. But no, the rioters were never anywhere near her office.

Here’s the tweet Snopes used to publicize its fact-check:

Let’s parse that for a bit. The “right-wing disinformation machine” is the reason we know Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t in the Capitol Building when it was stormed, so that’s not disinformation. Also, right-wingers were apparently trying to “minimize” what she said she had experienced, not what she actually experienced. Why not fact-check AOC’s Instagram video where she laid out the incident from her perspective.

And as Twitchy also reported, when GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, whose office is two doors down from AOC’s, tweeted, “Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway,” she was calling out Newsweek and “The Today Show” — hardly right-wing media outlets — for reporting that “Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office” and “members of the mob banged against her door.”

That was the left-wing disinformation machine’s interpretation of AOC’s Instagram video, and it was wrong. Why not fact-check Newsweek?

It’s true … Snopes used to be a fun site to browse. But there’s nothing entertaining about the fact they’re relied on by social media giants like Facebook for their fact-checking.

