As Twitchy reported this morning, fact-checking site Snopes.com rated the claim that “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated the danger she was in during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in that she ‘wasn’t even in the Capitol building’ when the rioting occurred” as “mostly false,” even though they admit in their fact-check that she wasn’t in the Capitol building when the rioting occurred.

This seems to be a fact-check of “her truth” — yes, she might have thought she was in danger and that there could have been a mob of insurgents banging on her office door and not a Capitol Police officer. But no, the rioters were never anywhere near her office.

Here’s the tweet Snopes used to publicize its fact-check:

It took less than 48 hours for the right-wing disinformation machine to contrive a way to minimize what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she had experienced. https://t.co/4ItjP4n8Gh — snopes.com (@snopes) February 4, 2021

Let’s parse that for a bit. The “right-wing disinformation machine” is the reason we know Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t in the Capitol Building when it was stormed, so that’s not disinformation. Also, right-wingers were apparently trying to “minimize” what she said she had experienced, not what she actually experienced. Why not fact-check AOC’s Instagram video where she laid out the incident from her perspective.

And as Twitchy also reported, when GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, whose office is two doors down from AOC’s, tweeted, “Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway,” she was calling out Newsweek and “The Today Show” — hardly right-wing media outlets — for reporting that “Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office” and “members of the mob banged against her door.”

That was the left-wing disinformation machine’s interpretation of AOC’s Instagram video, and it was wrong. Why not fact-check Newsweek?

Well, at least we can now see Snopes has finally dropped the whole “non-partisan” facade. https://t.co/nxrUfPNWmZ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 4, 2021

It took less than 24 hours for your to run cover for someone who lied. Kudos. You’re getting quicker with your hacktastic takes and I didn’t think it was possible. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 4, 2021

Are you all just editorializing now or just completely become a PR machine for @AOC — Kevin Lowe🇺🇸 ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@kevlowe737) February 4, 2021

This strikes me as being a lot more editorialized than the Snopes of yesteryear. — FormerOilPerson (@FormerOil) February 4, 2021

“Right-wing disinformation machine”? Way to take sides, Snopes! How sad. — Carlos Andres (@caap1986) February 4, 2021

What “right-wing disinformation machine”? I read her own words and looked at a map. That’s all. — Give me #Bitcoin or give me death! (@SimpleReason1) February 4, 2021

It’s unfortunate that Snopes has lost sight of their original purpose. — J (@Kvos77) February 4, 2021

They haven’t lost sight of their purpose…they just feel more comfortable no longer hiding it. — The Liberty First Foundation (@TheLibertyFirst) February 4, 2021

Way to maintain that integrity… — FN 2188 (@egon_1971) February 4, 2021

It took less than 48 hours for the right-wing disinformation machine to… *checks notes* accurately report what happened — Joel Cairns (@JoelACairns) February 4, 2021

Im sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/aWU3zgjL20 — Vasoconstricted (@uchchris) February 4, 2021

“The internet’s definitive fact-checking resource.”

In this case, mostly false. — Perplejo sin Guía (@Perplejosinguia) February 4, 2021

You should delete the words “fact-checking” from your profile. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) February 4, 2021

Because it didn’t happen. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) February 4, 2021

She lied. She is lying. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) February 4, 2021

There was a car accident on my street. Like 4 houses up. I survived, but it was super traumatic for me — Keith (@Nachos711) February 4, 2021

For some, it’s easier to sleep when they just embrace their fraud and put it out on the table for all to see. The folks at @snopes sleep very well thanks to that. — LH Necessary (@LHNecessary) February 4, 2021

Snopes was once a reliable, nonpartisan fact-checker. Now it’s posting headlines on the level of Vox and Slate. How the mighty have fallen. — CT Jeremy (@CriticallyTouch) February 4, 2021

It’s true … Snopes used to be a fun site to browse. But there’s nothing entertaining about the fact they’re relied on by social media giants like Facebook for their fact-checking.

Sad that snopes can no longer be trusted to report only the facts in a nonbiased way. I’m done with your website. — Michael McWilliams (@TxAggieMc) February 4, 2021

This is not a fact check, this is an editorial. — Brian (@bhg70) February 4, 2021

