https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/student-coma-11-months-wakes-no-knowledge-pandemic/

(THE SCOTTISH SUN) – A student has woken up from an 11-month coma after a car crash with no knowledge of the Covid pandemic.

Joseph Flavill, 19, was rushed to hospital after suffering a severe brain injury when he was hit by a car while walking in Burton, Staffordshire on March 1. A-Level student Joe, from Tutbury, went into a coma three weeks before the UK was plunged into its first national lockdown on March 23.

He caught Covid twice in hospital, but recovered and has now emerged from a stage-two coma. But it meant he has had no knowledge of the pandemic that has hit billions of people across the globe.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

