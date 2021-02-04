https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/surreal-video-shows-myanmar-coup-unfoldig-live-behind-oblivious-aerobics-instructor/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In footage that almost has to be seen to be believed, an exercise instructor who regularly leads live-streamed workout routines from public venues inadvertently filmed Monday’s military coup as it was underway behind her.

The exercise instructor was in the middle of her workout routine just as literally a few hundred meters behind her military trucks sped to take over the nation’s capitol complex in Naypyitaw. The video has since gone viral.

The woman has since been identified as Khing Hnin Wai, a physical education teacher with the Ministry of Education who initially posted the video on her Facebook page where it went viral.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

