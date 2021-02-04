https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ted-cruz-cary-elwes-twitter-feud/2021/02/04/id/1008647

Actor Cary Elwes and Senator Ted Cruz are engaged in a vicious online feud. It’s the continuation of a battle the began last year involving the iconic 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” and on Wednesday Elwes, who stars in the film, slammed Cruz on Twitter.

“@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable?” he tweeted. “I think not, you miserable ROUS,” he added, referencing a giant rat-like creature that appeared in the movie — called a Rodent of Unusual Size.

Elwes’ jab came in response to a comment Cruz made about the left during an episode of “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

“Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, Cruz clapped back at Elwes by posting a photo of the actor that he had signed for the Senator.

“Does this mean you want your picture back?” he asked.

In September the two bumped heads over a virtual table read that the stars of “The Princess Bride” were participating in to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Cruz expressed his disapproval on Twitter, using quotes from the movie to drive his point home.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering,” he wrote. “My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

