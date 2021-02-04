https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/texas-pregnancy-center-celebrates-90000-babies-saved/

(FAITHWIRE) – A Texas pregnancy center is celebrating 30 years of providing women with guidance, education, and medical help.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center, with one of its locations strategically positioned directly across the street from a Planned Parenthood clinic, has been sharing the hope of the gospel in the Dallas Fort Worth area since 1991.

It’s served 100,000 patients and reports 90,000 women have chosen to have their babies as a result of its ministry efforts.

