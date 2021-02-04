https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/the-horror-cnbcs-shep-smith-shares-shocking-video-from-florida-market/

Video was taken at a grocery store in Naples, Florida showing some shoppers without masks on, and CNBC’s Shep Smith (formerly of Fox News) might as well have been narrating video of the Hindenberg disaster. Take a look:

WATCH: This shocking video from @SamBrockNBC shows a market in Naples, FL where many customers and employees are not wearing face masks. Florida does not have a mask mandate, but the CDC has said that wearing masks can help control the Covid pandemic. https://t.co/WFatRrjnYa pic.twitter.com/IMQJz4p0Ox — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) February 4, 2021

What’s the mainstream media going to do when they’re no longer able to stoke Covid-19 fear and shaming?

Florida is not why California and New York have worse COVID numbers. https://t.co/FfnuQoWjNg — RBe (@RBPundit) February 4, 2021

Yes, free Americans making personal choices instead of doing what The System says is quite “shocking”. https://t.co/qov2DMRA28 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 4, 2021

𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐍𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐒: DEATHS:

𝐅𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀

27,018

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐑𝐊

𝟒𝟑,𝟔𝟖𝟕 NEW INFECTIONS

(7 DAY AVERAGE)

𝐅𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀

9,982

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐑𝐊

𝟏𝟏,𝟏𝟓𝟒 NURSING HOME DEATHS

𝐅𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀

7,938

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐑𝐊

𝟏𝟐,𝟕𝟒𝟑 https://t.co/Otcl0Fv8gJ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 4, 2021

In other words, that video really doesn’t prove what Smith and the rest think it does.

Free Americans making free choices! The horror!… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) February 4, 2021

OMG, the humanity… Non-partisan in his profile? NBC non-partisan is like saying that #AOClied is fake news. https://t.co/BgiF5rq6bV — “The Biderfly Effect” – Chaos starts with Dem (@Vertigo1776) February 4, 2021

I can name a lot of shocking things happening lately and people not wearing a mask in FL (while continuing to have a lower COVID mortality rate in FL than in stricter states) isn’t one of them! https://t.co/ZybIUe64X2 — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) February 4, 2021

Look at the numbers. Florida’s doing just fine. https://t.co/nPem4NTQuK — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) February 4, 2021

The media would obviously rather return to helping Gov. Cuomo polish his Emmy than ever admit that.

I always listen to Dr. Fauci. He is the authority. https://t.co/gEidG1qL7O — Avatans Kumar (@avatans) February 4, 2021

Proving once again that makes and mandates do nothing to stop the spread of a virus. Shepard is full on Communist now. https://t.co/zRJ1nFd7TC — 💥Domestic17👍🇺🇸 (@aDomestic17) February 4, 2021

Look at how they build the narrative “shocking video” nope nothing shocking about people not living in fear the “science is crystal clear” nope doctors worldwide are suing their hospitals for falsely reporting/categorizing the deaths Psyops in plain sight https://t.co/6tb8rmJSy6 — Carlos Del Valle (@cdelvallejr) February 4, 2021

Shep is a hysterical little baby because there are fewer cattle in Florida. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 4, 2021

This isn’t shocking…this is how we’ve lived since the beginning of this BS…it is only shocking to people who live in areas ran by democrats. — Dirtracer77x (@dirtracer77x) February 4, 2021

If journalism was still a thing, you’d realize that most of the country doesn’t wear a mask & there isn’t outbreaks as a result. Outside of the NE, West Coast, & some major metropolitan areas, people are living without fear. I’m guessing you don’t wear a mask most of the time. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 4, 2021

It’s kind of surprising that Smith didn’t land at CNN after leaving Fox News.

***

Related:

Who they REALLY are –> Blue check ER doc tries deleting REPUGNANT tweet about letting maskless people die BUT we got it

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

