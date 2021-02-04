https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/the-horror-cnbcs-shep-smith-shares-shocking-video-from-florida-market/

Video was taken at a grocery store in Naples, Florida showing some shoppers without masks on, and CNBC’s Shep Smith (formerly of Fox News) might as well have been narrating video of the Hindenberg disaster. Take a look:

What’s the mainstream media going to do when they’re no longer able to stoke Covid-19 fear and shaming?

In other words, that video really doesn’t prove what Smith and the rest think it does.

The media would obviously rather return to helping Gov. Cuomo polish his Emmy than ever admit that.

It’s kind of surprising that Smith didn’t land at CNN after leaving Fox News.

***

Related:

Who they REALLY are –> Blue check ER doc tries deleting REPUGNANT tweet about letting maskless people die BUT we got it

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...