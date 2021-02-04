https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/the-lincoln-projects-latest-fec-filing-shows-2-4-million-paid-out-for-political-strategy-consulting/

The latest FEC report for the Lincoln Project covering the period from  12/17/2020 until 1/25/2021 is out. Have a look:

When you look at the report you’ll see they paid out a whopping $2.4 million for political strategy consulting, whatever that entailed:

Someone got paid at least:

And maybe they better hold onto some of that cash. You know, just in case:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...