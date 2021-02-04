https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-tv/world-economic-forum-great-reset

Back in 2018, Glenn Beck made a chalkboard listing the four things he believed we should watch for that would lead into a “new world order.” Of the four points, Glenn said it was “trust implosion” that he worried about the most. Widespread mistrust of our institutions and leaders — including in government, media, Big Tech, finance, justice, corporation, and education — would be the final catalyst for radical transformation.

On his TV special this week, Glenn said that the trust implosion he’s been watching for is happening now. Case in point: The World Economic Forum’s initiative to usher in a new world order, which they call “The Great Reset.”

Glenn also discussed the WEF’s Edelman Trust Barometer, which lays out many of the same points about “failing trust” before suggesting the same solution Glenn has been warning about: merging business and media with government. Here’s how they introduce their “new path forward.”

After a year of unprecedented disaster and turbulence – the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis, the global outcry over systemic racism and political instability – the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals an epidemic of misinformation and widespread mistrust of societal institutions and leaders around the world. Adding to this is a failing trust ecosystem unable to confront the rampant infodemic, leaving the four institutions – business, government, NGOs and media – in an environment of information bankruptcy and a mandate to rebuild trust and chart a new path forward.

“This is the exact same thing I saw coming, but I was warning. They are saying this is going to be good. It’s not,” Glenn stated. “They want so badly to convince you that the government and corporations can be trusted. They need your consent when industries like [those in] Silicon Valley finally sign a deal with Washington.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

