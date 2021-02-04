https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/united-states-follow-north-dakota-florida-dealing-unconstitutional-executive-orders-social-media-censorship/

Florida and North Dakota take the lead in dealing with Joe Biden’s unconstitutional executive orders and Big Tech’s anti-free speech censorship. The rest of the states who cherish our Constitution should follow.

The Biden administration, Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma, the DOJ, the FBI and the courts joined forces to steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Now they continue their illegal and unconstitutional actions with unconstitutional executive orders and continued censorship of Americans on social media. Florida and North Dakota have come up with excellent ideas in how to deal with these unconstitutional orders and Big Tech censorship.

The New Republic reports on how the state of North Dakota is dealing with Biden’s unconstitutional executive orders:

A new bill introduced in the North Dakota State Legislature (HB1164), would instruct the state’s Attorney General to review the constitutionality of each of the executive orders issued by Joe Biden. TRENDING: We Got It! TGP to Release SMOKING GUN Video from TCF Center in Detroit! Under the proposed law, should the North Dakota Attorney General find that any executive orders are unlawful – or unconstitutional, the executive order would be “nullified,” it would prohibit any state, county, or local agency – or publicly funded organization – from enforcing the order(s). The proposed legislation was introduced by State Rep. Tom Kading (R), and eight other Republicans in the North Dakota House. Specifically, the proposed HB1164, enumerates the following issues for nullification: Pandemics or other health emergencies

The regulation of natural resources, including coal and oil

The regulation of the agriculture industry

The use of land

The regulation of the financial sector as it relates to environmental, social, or governance standards

The regulation of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms Additionally, State Rep. Sebastian Ertelt (R), has introduced legislation that would affect the same fate to unconstitutional legislation coming out of the Federal Legislative Branch.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has some great ideas on how to deal with the unconstitutional social media censorship going on today. DeSantis’ proposals, were outlined by Breitbart.com:

Mandatory opt-outs from big tech’s content filters, a solution to tech censorship first proposed by Breitbart News

A private right of action for Floridian citizens against tech companies that violate this condition.

Fines of $100,000 per day levied on tech companies that suspend candidates for elected office in Florida from their platforms.

Daily fines for any tech company “that uses their content and user-related algorithms to suppress or prioritize the access of any content related to a political candidate or cause on the ballot.”

Greater transparency requirements.

Disclosure requirements enforced by Florida’s election authorities for tech companies that favor one candidate over another.

Power for the Florida attorney general to bring cases against tech companies that violate these conditions under the state’s Unfair and Deceptive Practices Act.

(hat tip Roger Simon at Epoch Times)

Americans are tired of corrupt politicians and their henchmen who act in criminal and unconstitutional ways. It’s time all states implement these and similar laws and put the American people back in charge of elections while insisting on integrity and freedom of speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

