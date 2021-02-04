https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/there-it-is-jen-psaki-serves-up-a-reminder-about-masks-even-after-getting-vaccinated-and-people-are-circling-back-to-it/

With the coronavirus vaccine rollout continuing across the nation and around the world, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a reminder for people wanting to return to normal after getting vaccinated: Don’t even think about it!

PSAKI: “Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks will be essential.” pic.twitter.com/UpbtgGG1XG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2021

And with that, there was a lot of circling back on the part of people who listened to Psaki’s response.

WTH good is a vaccine if you have to wear a useless mask after having it? — Ray Watts (@raywatts) February 4, 2021

Do we have any evidence for this? Because here’s the reality: the main reason people, particularly those who are under 65, are getting the vaccine is so they can stop socially distancing and masking. https://t.co/9knIbJ1g2r — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2021

And couldn’t the constant goalpost moving just cause people to shrug and not even want to bother with the vaccine in the first place?

This is insane. These people are nuts. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 4, 2021

Anyone who is surprised by this answer hasn’t been paying attention. https://t.co/6yg0WjQLe0 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 4, 2021

If the Biden administration can not articulate at what point this ends after all the scientist cult nonsense and wailing into office on this subject, they fail Americans. https://t.co/XDPe636O7s — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 4, 2021

There it is. Even after you get the thing we’ve all been waiting on to return to normal, you’ll never be allowed to return to normal. https://t.co/ErhZ8zDSj0 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 4, 2021

Many politicians have clearly grown fond of the increased control the pandemic has offered them (and many have allowed to happen) so they won’t be big on returning to “normal” any time soon.

Two weeks to flatten the curve!!! 🎉 — Running Zack (@ZackRunning) February 4, 2021

HERE WE GO…

HERE WE GO AGAIN…

just when I put it away. pic.twitter.com/0J2yPYV5Ti — Culture Distilled Loved & Mocked (@philospeak) February 4, 2021

imagine still thinking there’s nothing weird about this whole thing — zeynep (@zeynepyenisey) February 4, 2021

Yeah, they will never let us go back to normal. So we should stop playing along.https://t.co/CRpYNQUXPm — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 4, 2021

It’s not about the virus. If you can’t see that now, I can’t help you. Masks about about interfering with our perception of ourselves as individuals. You won’t persuade me otherwise, so don’t even bother. https://t.co/kTyXYbDKaY — ⚔️Insomnochick ⚔️ (@insomnochick) February 4, 2021

Infinity Days to Slow the Spread. Feel the New Normal? https://t.co/t7CsWaMZvS — Good Boy (@GoodBoy10204293) February 4, 2021

