https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/there-it-is-jen-psaki-serves-up-a-reminder-about-masks-even-after-getting-vaccinated-and-people-are-circling-back-to-it/

With the coronavirus vaccine rollout continuing across the nation and around the world, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a reminder for people wanting to return to normal after getting vaccinated: Don’t even think about it!

And with that, there was a lot of circling back on the part of people who listened to Psaki’s response.

And couldn’t the constant goalpost moving just cause people to shrug and not even want to bother with the vaccine in the first place?

Many politicians have clearly grown fond of the increased control the pandemic has offered them (and many have allowed to happen) so they won’t be big on returning to “normal” any time soon.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...