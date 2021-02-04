http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/jtCuivZ3IPU/theres-something-about-sandy.php

On Tuesday the Washington Post covered the brainy lady who points to the future of the Democratic Party showing how to go full victim: “Ocasio-Cortez reveals she’s a sexual assault survivor, recounts ‘trauma’ of Capitol riot: ‘I thought everything was over.’” Sam Dorman now follows up in the FOX News story “AOC faces backlash as critics point out she wasn’t in Capitol building during riots.”

The backlash derives from AOC’s claim that she suffered a “near-death” experience hiding in the bathroom of her office in the Cannon Building across the street from the Capitol during the riot. She further characterized the Capitol Police officer who sought to evacuate her from the office as threatening — as terrifying. We have yet to hear the other side of the story from the officer, but I’m guessing there is another side. The Post story leaves it as AOC posits it.

The lady seems to have suffered a “near-death” experience in approximately the same sense that I did during the Twin Cities riots following the death of George Floyd this past May. Dorman quotes her responding to her querulous critics: “People were trying to rush and infiltrate our office buildings – that’s why we had to get evacuated in the first place. The attempts of attackers & publicly available communications show how they tried to gain access and share location info on finding members for physical harm.”

Dorman comments: “It wasn’t immediately clear what she was referring to, and her office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.” Dorman’s story includes the relevant social media sources along with various of the brainy lady’s responses.

Dorman gives her the last word: “To survivors of any trauma who worry about being believed, or that their situation wasn’t ‘bad’ enough or ‘too’ bad, or fear being branded or deemed ‘manipulative’ for telling the truth: I see you.” Tristan Justice follows up at the Federalist with what I tentatively deem the happy ending: “#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett Trends After It’s Revealed AOC Wasn’t Even In Capitol During January Riot.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

