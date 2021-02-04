https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/this-snopes-fact-check-of-aoc-wasnt-even-in-the-capitol-during-the-riot-is-one-for-the-record-books/
Snopes determined that this claim. . .
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated the danger she was in during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in that she “wasn’t even in the Capitol building” when the rioting occurred.
. . . is “Mostly False” even though they admit that she wasn’t in the Capitol building when the rioting occurred:
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 4, 2021
“What an absolute joke”:
What an absolute joke @snopes is. https://t.co/iuHGcxmu6I
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 4, 2021
This could’ve been written by AOC’s staff:
“fact checking” or rather left-wing spin operations… pic.twitter.com/JZAcoeAo2a
— Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) February 4, 2021
Now, we get that AOC thought she was in danger. And we know the building she was in was evacuated. But it’s clear she was not in danger on January 6:
Snopes: She was not in the Capitol, but on Capitol Hill
Narrator: She was not in danger https://t.co/rDkBmFKPoM
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 4, 2021
In summary:
Claim: She wasn’t in the capitol building
Rating: Mostly false
What’s true: She wasn’t in the capitol building
What’s true: She was in another building https://t.co/CIHA7tAD0V
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 4, 2021
Yep:
True: The fact checking industry is biased garbage. https://t.co/hLOSXr1CyV
— Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) February 4, 2021
***