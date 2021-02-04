https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/this-snopes-fact-check-of-aoc-wasnt-even-in-the-capitol-during-the-riot-is-one-for-the-record-books/

Snopes determined that this claim. . .

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated the danger she was in during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in that she “wasn’t even in the Capitol building” when the rioting occurred.

. . . is “Mostly False” even though they admit that she wasn’t in the Capitol building when the rioting occurred:

“What an absolute joke”:

This could’ve been written by AOC’s staff:

“fact checking” or rather left-wing spin operations… pic.twitter.com/JZAcoeAo2a — Kelly Sadler (@KellyRiddell) February 4, 2021

Now, we get that AOC thought she was in danger. And we know the building she was in was evacuated. But it’s clear she was not in danger on January 6:

Snopes: She was not in the Capitol, but on Capitol Hill

Narrator: She was not in danger https://t.co/rDkBmFKPoM — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 4, 2021

In summary:

Claim: She wasn’t in the capitol building Rating: Mostly false What’s true: She wasn’t in the capitol building What’s true: She was in another building https://t.co/CIHA7tAD0V — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 4, 2021

Yep:

True: The fact checking industry is biased garbage. https://t.co/hLOSXr1CyV — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) February 4, 2021

