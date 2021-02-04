https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/tokyo-olympics-chief-under-fire-for-saying-women-are-annoying-and-talk-too-much-at-meetings/

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, the current president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, is under fire after saying talk too much in meetings:

He also suggested regulating the amount of time women speak because “they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying”:

From Fox News:

The Tokyo Olympics’ organizing president, Yoshiro Mori, came under fire earlier this week over sexist comments he made about women and, while he later apologized, said he has no intention of resigning from the committee.

Mori was quoted as saying women are “annoying” because they can talk too much during meetings. He reportedly made the comment after he was asked about increasing the Olympic Committee’s ratio of females on the board to 40%, according to the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

He’s sorry, but no resignation:

