Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, the current president of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, is under fire after saying talk too much in meetings:

Yoshiro Mori, the Tokyo Olympics committee president and a former Japanese prime minister, prompted outrage after he said women talked too much in meetings and should have their speaking time regulated.https://t.co/AhCIgPJgpj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 3, 2021

He also suggested regulating the amount of time women speak because “they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying”:

Reuters: “If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” Mori said, according to the report from the Asahi, one of Japan’s leading daily papers. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) February 4, 2021

From Fox News:

The Tokyo Olympics’ organizing president, Yoshiro Mori, came under fire earlier this week over sexist comments he made about women and, while he later apologized, said he has no intention of resigning from the committee. Mori was quoted as saying women are “annoying” because they can talk too much during meetings. He reportedly made the comment after he was asked about increasing the Olympic Committee’s ratio of females on the board to 40%, according to the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

He’s sorry, but no resignation:

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologised on Thursday for sexist comments about women talking too much, but said he would not resign, as his remarks sparked a storm of criticism on social media and risked tainting public opinion of the Games. https://t.co/Nr6A7MYQGn — Bruno J. Navarro (@Bruno_J_Navarro) February 4, 2021

