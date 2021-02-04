https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/02/03/tucker-calls-out-climate-czar-john-kerry-private-jet-use

While the liberal broadcast networks were busy gushing over all of President Biden’s nominees and appointments and accepting them without any critical vetting, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson took a rhetorical sledgehammer to climate czar John Kerry Wednesday night, and his hypocritical use of a private jet to fly off to climate conferences.

“The climate czar fights climate change. And if facts or common sense get in the way of that, the climate czar will fight those, too. It’s the perfect role for John Kerry,” Carlson quipped. “John Kerry has devoted his entire life taking on the global warming by contributing as much to global warming as he possibly can.”

From there, Carlson detailed how Kerry had spent over 20 hours in 2020 cruising around in his private jet “emitting in the process more than 100 metric tons of carbon emissions.” And after noting how that was way more carbon than any average American would produce in their lifetime, he called out Kerry for being “the kind of leader who leads by negative examples.”

Carlson then drew attention to the jet set that led Kerry to fly all the way to Iceland to accept an award for fighting climate change:

Well, in 2019 the world finally recognized John Kerry’s sacrifice, his enduring commitment to doing precisely what he wants while preventing you from doing the same. John Kerry was given in recognition of this something called the Arctic Circle Award. That Award recognizes his effort to, quote, “Tackle environmental matters.” Naturally, John Kerry flew all the way to Iceland – that’s 3,000 miles away – on his private jet to accept this honor. In his acceptance speech John Kerry made it very clear people like John Kerry make him angry. In order to fight climate change, John Kerry said, we need to do exactly the opposite of what John Kerry himself is doing at the moment.

In the soundbite of Kerry’s speech, the former Secretary of State lashed out at America for not being responsible. “I get angry when I look at what public responsibility is supposed to be and I don’t see people doing it,” he sneered.

“There are mudslides and floods and fires so therefore I must have more power. And if you don’t give it to me, I will be angry,” Carlson mocked him. “And to prove that point, John Kerry will personally cause as many mudslides and floods and fires as it takes to wake you up to this problem. That is the cross he is willing to bear. Any questions?”

And after chiding the American press for not asking Kerry any questions about his hypocrisy, Carson touted an Icelandic journalist for putting him on the spot for the private jet:

KERRY: It’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle. [Transition] I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere. I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly to meet with people and get things done.

“It’s the only choice for someone like me,” Carlson declared, as if he was Kerry. “It’s the only choice for someone like me. Why do you have a 12,000 square foot house on the water in Nantucket? It’s the only choice for someone like me. Not a choice you are allowed to have.”

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight

February 3, 2021

8:44:35 p.m. Eastern TUCKER CARLSON: Former Senator John Kerry is your new climate czar. Joe Biden hired him the other day. A lot of czars all of a sudden. So, we want to keep them separate. A climate czar is very different from a reality czar, which, apparently, we are also getting. The climate czar is not worried about reality or science for that matter. Or any of that. The climate czar fights climate change. And if facts or common sense get in the way of that, the climate czar will fight those, too. It’s the perfect role for John Kerry. John Kerry has devoted his entire life taking on the global warming by contributing as much to global warming as he possibly can. Over the past year, to just name one among many examples, John Kerry’s private jet — yes, he has one – has spent at least 20 hours in the air, emitting in the process more than 100 metric tons of carbon emissions. Much more than you will emit in a lifetime since you don’t have a private jet. John Kerry is the kind of leader who leads by negative examples. Well, in 2019 the world finally recognized John Kerry’s sacrifice, his enduring commitment to doing precisely what he wants while preventing you from doing the same. John Kerry was given in recognition of this something called the Arctic Circle Award. That Award recognizes his effort to, quote, “Tackle environmental matters.” Naturally, John Kerry flew all the way to Iceland – that’s 3,000 miles away – on his private jet to accept this honor. In his acceptance speech John Kerry made it very clear people like John Kerry make him angry. In order to fight climate change, John Kerry said, we need to do exactly the opposite of what John Kerry himself is doing at the moment. JOHN KERRY: People are dying around the world because of climate change. I see it in my country. Floods in mid-part of our country that wiped out farms. Fires even now in California. Mudslides that swallowed up homes and people. [Transition] I get angry when I look at what public responsibility is supposed to be and I don’t see people doing it. CARLSON: There are mudslides and floods and fires so therefore I must have more power. And if you don’t give it to me, I will be angry. And to prove that point, John Kerry will personally cause as many mudslides and floods and fires as it takes to wake you up to this problem. That is the cross he is willing to bear. Any questions? Well, at the time, no one had questions, actually. They never do. No one in the American media asks questions, or thought speech was weird in any way. But back in 2019, one journalist in Iceland not yet brainwashed did have a question. He asked why did John Kerry fly all the way to Iceland on a private plane? Isn’t that a little hypocritical? Now, to our knowledge, no one covered John Kerry’s response at the time. It was completely buried. We have it now. You’re going to want to see it. This is John Kerry’s response. KERRY: It’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle. [Transition] I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere. I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly to meet with people and get things done. CARLSON: It’s the only choice for someone like me. It’s the only choice for someone like me. Why do you have a 12,000 square foot house on the water in Nantucket? It’s the only choice for someone like me. Not a choice you are allowed to have. None of the rules apply to the people in charge. Obviously. The people in charge are important. You are insignificant. And that is why the corporations, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, are seeing record profits right now even as your life falls apart, even if you run a small business you get arrested for trying to make a living. (…)

