(ZEROHEDGE) – In recent years there’s been a noticeable uptick in large-scale NATO exercises in the Barents region in response to what’s perceived as Russia’s own arctic ambitions to militarize the far north.

And now the U.S. Air Force has announced that for the first time ever it will deploy B-1 Lancer bombers along with 200 airmen to Norway, no doubt in order to “confront Russia.”

“More than 200 Air Force personnel from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, were expected to arrive at Orland Air Base with an expeditionary B-1 Lancer bomber squadron to support missions in the region, U.S. European Command said in a statement Tuesday,” according to Stars and Stripes.

