The Democrats’ House Rules Committee advanced a resolution Wednesday to expel Georgia freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments for the apparent crime of making crazy comments.

More than 61 members endorsed the extreme measure, effectively undermining the electoral integrity of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District while emboldening the conspiracy-leaning congresswoman by reinforcing the convictions of her supporters that she’s the only person they can trust to fight the establishment forces failing them at every turn.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said a full chamber vote on the resolution would come tomorrow over Republican objections to the precedent such expulsion would set, reprimanding a member of Congress for comments made before an election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who met with Greene this week over the QAnon follower’s past comments peddling 9/11 conspiracies while promoting claims the Parkland High School shooting was a hoax, still condemned the resolution Wednesday.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today.”

Yet McCathy also highlighting the double-standard employed by Democrats capitalizing on an extremist member to “distract” Congress from their own radical agenda while setting a precedent of reprimanding representatives for simply making wild comments.

“While Democrats pursue a resolution on Congresswoman Greene, they continue to do nothing about Democrats serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee who have spread antisemitic tropes,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy is referencing Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose antisemitic comments were outlined in an amendment to the Democrats’ resolution to swap Greene’s name with Omar’s filed by Texas Republican Brian Babin.

Yes. If the Democrat Majority wants to go down this road, they should start by dealing with their own members who have been at this before and AFTER their election to Congress. https://t.co/YIRhoNOf8L pic.twitter.com/r0yBN2aGFx — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) February 3, 2021

On 9/11, for example, Omar claimed the Council on American-Islamic Relations was launched after the terrorist attacks “because they recognized that some people did something.”

Omar is far from the only one whose committee assignments ought to be stripped for the sole purpose of being a crazy congressperson.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed last week in a fit of hysteria that Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tried to kill her in response to an olive branch of bipartisanship offered on Twitter to work together tackling Wall Street abuse amid the GameStop frenzy.

“You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Of course, Cruz, did not try to kill the New York congresswoman.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

By Democrats’ new standards for what constitutes removal from committees, any elected representative can be stripped of her assignments for holding extreme ideas. Under these new rules, far more Democrats would be kicked from their committees than would Republicans.

