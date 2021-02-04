https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cost-guard-washington-deployment/2021/02/04/id/1008739

The federal government has spent nearly a half billion dollars to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S. capital before and after the inauguration of Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported, quoting unidentified military sources.

About 26,000 soldiers and personnel were transported from all 50 states and four territories following the Jan. 6 breach at the Capitol, about six times as many that were deployed during Black Lives Matter riots in Washington in May and June.

AP reported the nearly $500 million included transportation from the respective states to Washington, their salaries and benefits, as well as housing and other essentials, according to officials who were not authorized to publicly discuss the cost.

The cost also involved health coverage, since the deployment lasted longer than 30 days.

The half billion dollars will cover the cost of the troops in Washington through mid-March, when the last of the soldiers are expected to leave. Until then, between 5,000 and 7,000 are to remain in the capital, still more than in June.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., earlier this month called the Guard presence ”overbearing.”

