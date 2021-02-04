https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-marshal-shot-in-baltimore-while-executing-arrest-police_3684887.html

A U.S. Marshals Service officer was shot in West Baltimore, Maryland, while trying to carry out an arrest, the Baltimore Police said. Officials said the suspect was shot and killed by the marshal.

The marshal was serving a warrant in the 1400 block of N. Mount Street at about 6:45 a.m., officials told WBAL and other news outlets on Thursday.

After the marshal was shot by a suspect, who was not named, the marshal returned fire. The suspect was killed while the marshal was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, officials told the station.

Confirmed: member of the U.S. Marshals shot while serving arrest warrant in the 1400 block of N. Mount Street — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 4, 2021

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott arrived on the shooting scene on Thursday morning, officials told the Baltimore Sun.

Details about the incident were not provided.

Earlier this week, two FBI agents were shot and killed in Florida by a suspect in Sunrise.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson issued the following statement: “We mourn the tragic loss of two of our FBI colleagues who were killed today in the line of duty … Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and with their three colleagues who were shot in today’s devastating events. On this dark day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the FBI who put their lives on the line every day in support of our mission. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by these special agents.”

The FBI later identified the suspect as David Lee Huber, 55, who was wanted on child pornography charges, reported Local10.

