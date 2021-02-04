https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/video-maxine-waters-wants-president-trump-charged-premeditated-murder/

Far-left Democrat Maxine Waters is famous for inspiring supporters to attack and assault Trump supporters in public.

Rep. Maxine Waters declared war on Republicans during a speech to a fired-up Democrat mob in June 2018.

Two months later a Trump-hating thug tried to stab to death a Republican candidate at a fall festival.

On Tuesday Maxine Waters told MSNBC she wants President Trump charged with premeditated murder over the Capitol Hill riots.

The only one murdered that day was Ashli Babbit who was shot dead in cold blood by a Capitol Hill police officer.

MAXINE WATERS: Trump “should be charged with premeditated murder.” pic.twitter.com/zw2Amz3ATz — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) February 4, 2021

Even after her continued promotion of violence and lies Maxine Waters still has her social media accounts.

This tells you everything.

