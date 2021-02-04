https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/537377-voting-tech-company-files-27-billion-suit-against-fox-giuliani-and

Voting technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against attorneys Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiNewsmax host after walking out of interview calls Mike Lindell ‘an important guest’ Three women nominated for best director at Golden Globes in first for the awards Politically themed films lead way in Golden Globes nominations MORE and Sidney Powell, as well as Fox News and some of the network’s hosts, accusing them of grievously harming the company by claiming it was involved in widespread election fraud.

The firm accused Giuliani and Powell, close allies of former President Trump Donald Trump Pelosi pushing Newsom to pick Schiff for next California AG: report Palm Beach town attorney says Trump should be able to live at Mar-a-Lago Trump helipad at Mar-a-Lago to soon be demolished MORE, of creating “a story about Smartmatic” and said the Fox Corporation, Fox News and the anchors Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsLou Dobbs knocks ‘petty’ Republicans criticizing Trump Dobbs: Republicans lost in 2020 because they ‘forgot who was the true leader’ House Republican urges GOP lawmakers to join effort to stop ‘illegitimate’ Biden win MORE, Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoGoya board votes to censure CEO after election fraud claims: reports Parler goes dark after move by Amazon Perdue says he would support objecting to Electoral College vote MORE and Jeanine Pirro joined “the conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software.”

“With this action, Smartmatic says: Enough. Facts matter. Truth matters. Defendants engaged in a conspiracy to spread disinformation about Smartmatic. They lied. And they did so knowingly and intentionally. Smartmatic seeks to hold them accountable for those lies and for the damage that their lies have caused,” Smartmatic said in the suit.

“The story turned neighbor against neighbor,” the complaint added, referencing baseless claims that Smartmatic tech manipulated the vote in the presidential election. “The story led a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.”

