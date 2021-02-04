https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/warning-graphic-man-shoots-and-kills-his-neighbors-in-the-street-after-argument-over-shoveling-snow/

A feuding neighbor shot a couple with a handgun before grabbing a rifle from his home to kill them, after an argument over the couple shoveling snow into his yard.

Disturbing video has emerged showing the Pennsylvania couple yelling obscenities at the neighbor, before the man grabs a gun and fatally shoots the husband and wife in the middle of the street.

The gunman, Jeffrey Spaide, 47, then took his own life as cops closed in.