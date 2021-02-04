https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eugenio-martinez-watergate-richard-nixon-burglar/2021/02/04/id/1008630

Eugenio Martinez, the last surviving burglar of the five arrested at the Watergate Hotel in 1972 while breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters, has died at the age of 98, The Washington Post reports.

Martinez’s death was announced by the group Children of the Brigade 2506, which did not state a cause of death. The group is named for the Cuban exiles that the CIA helped during the Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961 — a group that included Martinez.

“I can’t help seeing the whole Watergate affair as a repetition of the Bay of Pigs,” he told Harper’s Magazine in an interview in 1974. “The invasion was a fiasco for the United States and a tragedy for the Cubans.”

Martinez’s arrest at the Watergate in 1972 led to the congressional investigations that prompted former President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. Martinez was charged with and pleaded guilty to conspiracy, burglary, and wiretapping in January 1973. He was pardoned by former President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

In his interview with Harper’s, Martinez detailed how the burglary, which he said he had been tricked into participating in by a former CIA officer who helped plan the Bay of Pigs Invasion, took place and how the five of them were caught.

“There was no floor plan of the building; no one knew the disposition of the elevators, how many guards there were, or even what time the guards checked the building. … There weren’t even any contingency plans,” Martinez said, adding that he was “not feeling too good” on the day of the event.

“I had just gotten my divorce that day and had gone from the court to the airport and from the airport to the Watergate,” he said.

