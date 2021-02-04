https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/we-are-in-receipt-of-your-latest-public-relations-stunt-trumps-lawyers-respond-to-invitation-to-testify-at-impeachment-trial/

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the House impeachment managers wrote a letter to Donald Trump inviting him to “provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021.” It was one of those offers you can’t refuse; the impeachment managers made it clear they’d interpret his absence as strong evidence of his guilt:

5) Impeachment mgrs: “If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

It seems as though Trump has had time to consider the invitation and decided to decline, according to an email sent by attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen to Rep. Jamie Raskin. “We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” it begins.

JUST IN – Trump will not testify at the impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/a1KyNYrK7s — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 4, 2021

Nor should he. It’s another political stunt by the democratic party that will again waste more tax dollars just like the first time. You also cannot impeach a private citizen so it’s unconstitutional to begin with. — Peter (@PeteGawason) February 4, 2021

Good. No need to legitimize their weaponization of impeachment. — Lagora (@Lagora8) February 4, 2021

