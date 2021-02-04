https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/got-tgp-release-smoking-gun-video-tcf-center-detroit/

As we previously reported, on November 3rd President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in Michigan by over 100,000 votes. The ballot counting in Detroit on election night took place at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall.

This is the site where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP observers, and where hundreds of affidavits by election observers claim they witnessed voter fraud.

At least three election observers testified in sworn affidavits that they witnessed vehicles delivering fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center early in the morning on November 4th.

And until now, no one has bothered to review the video footage from the TCF Center on election night.

The video can settle for once and for all:

How many people were in the TCF Center and is there any validity to the excuse that they were over the “COVID capacity” – the excuse they used to exclude the Republicans from watching vote processing

Why did so many Democrat poll workers bring in suitcases ? Did they hide illegal ballots in them like their colleagues in Georgia?

Were the machines networked? Can we see the modem and the wires networking the tabulating machines as described by Patrick Colbeck?

Who brought in what at 3:30/4:00 am, were they ballots as the Republicans have said they witnessed or was it food/camera equipment as the media claimed? Shane Trejo and Jose Aliaga claim these were ballots.

Was there any security keeping people out of the building who did not have credentials to get in?

Were there other unexplained ballot dumps past the 8:00 PM deadline for ballots as several other witnesses have alleged?

Was Nick, the co-owner of Dominion Voting Services, present on-site, as Mellissa Carone has said?

Were GOP Poll Challengers being ejected for making good-faith challenges or were they refusing to wear a mask?

The Gateway Pundit requested the TCF video back in December!

The TCF Center tried to quote us over $22,000 for one day’s worth of video.

We requested two hours of video.

This week we were sent the requested video.

We have waited nearly two months for this video.

And after our initial review of the TCF security video, we can assure you — We have evidence of illicit and likely criminal activity and we have it on video.

We hope to release our first report of many on Friday.

