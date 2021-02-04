https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/we-regret-to-inform-libs-that-kyle-rittenhouse-hasnt-disappeared/

There was some news in the Kyle Rittenhouse case overnight as Wisconsin prosecutors are seeing an arrest warrant and an increase in his bond, saying he failed to notify the court of an address change:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, say he violated bond by failing to update address. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2021

According to this viral tweet, “The courts can not find #KyleRittenhouse”:

NEW: The courts can not find #KyleRittenhouse . Prosecutors now want his bond for charges in two homicides raised. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/8A9emLI969 — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 3, 2021

Um, you mean the address change that was previously announced to the media?

On the Kyle Rittenhouse address dispute: Kenosha detectives appear not to have known that he was no longer living at the Antioch, Ill., address he provided the court. The Antioch police put out a press release in Nov. saying that he had moved out of town: https://t.co/GDFGam2cI8 — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) February 4, 2021

Rittenhouse’s lawyers responded, however, reminding everyone that he’s in a safe house:

NEW: Lawyers for #KyleRittenhouse say he is in an undisclosed “safe house” because of threats. (But he’s been in public at a bar) @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/NOQQpCYaZG — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 4, 2021

And that they don’t think it’s safe to release his address:

Kyle Rittenhouse lawyers cite continued threats for not listing his current ‘safe house’ address https://t.co/HcnGoKdqfX — via ⁦@ProofHearsay⁩ — Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) February 4, 2021

But the narrative goes on:

White is a superpower https://t.co/A2kTIGu75M — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 4, 2021

Note: She’s talking about NYC here:

Prosecutors asked to increase bail by $200,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse after alleged violation of bail conditions. I had a client who used a cane arrive at noon (not 9:30AM) on a snowy day. The judge ordered a warrant and wanted to remand him (NO BAIL). Two. Systems. Of. Justice. — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 4, 2021

Is there any excuse for this tweet hours after everyone knows what really happened?

Somehow, the law enforcement officials in Wisconsin have lost Kyle Rittenhouse. https://t.co/8U3LsRg7Mb — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 4, 2021

And it’s a “white privilege alert,” even:

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with the courts. Warning… White Privilege alert for those who Commit Murder. https://t.co/PT5cjDTLgS via @Kenosha_News — Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) February 4, 2021

Find a new line, ‘eh?

