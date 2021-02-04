https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/what-country-is-this-tucker-carlson-reports-major-us-bank-shared-customer-transaction-data-with-govt-to-track-down-capitol-rioters/

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported Thursday night he’s seen evidence that one of the largest banks in the U.S. shared customer transaction data with the government to help track down those who were at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Carlson reported that there’s already been one person investigated and cleared:

Things just seem to keep getting more “Orwell” by the minute these days.

We’ll wait and see if Bank of America responds to Carlson’s report.

