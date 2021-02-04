https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JoeBiden-StudentLoanDebt-WhiteHouse/2021/02/04/id/1008698

The White House is currently “reviewing” President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel federal student loan debt, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“The President continues to support the cancelling of student debt to bring relief to students and families,” Psaki tweeted on Thursday. “Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress.”

She said at a press conference earlier that day: “The president has and continues to support canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person as a result of the COVID crisis. If it is passed and sent to his desk, he will look forward to signing it.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on Biden to cancel federal student loan debt, introducing a measure with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., calling on him to forgive as much as $50,000 in student debt.

“There’s very little the president could do with a flick of a pen that would boost our economy more than canceling $50,000 in student debt,” Schumer said.

