https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Wisconsin-masks-TonyEvers-Republican/2021/02/04/id/1008702

An hour after Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature repealed Democrat Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide face mask mandate, the governor issued a new mask order, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In a video message, Evers said it is his priority to keep people safe and that wearing a mask helps do that.

“Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track,” he said in the video.

On Thursday, Republicans voted to repeal his previous mask mandate, claiming Evers overstepped his authority by issuing new public health emergencies instead of having the Legislature approve the extension.

Before lawmakers repealed the order, it had been in effect since August, according to Axios. Evers said the pandemic allowed him to issue the order.

Axios reports this isn’t the first time that the GOP-led Legislature has challenged Evers’ coronavirus response. Last year, lawmakers convinced the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order.

Evers’ decision to implement a new mandate will force the Legislature to vote on a repeal again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

