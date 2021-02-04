https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/04/wow-aoc-in-meltdown-mode-as-alexandriaocasiosmollet-and-aoclied-trend-sends-lame-email-to-supporters-begging-for-help/

WHOA NELLY.

We have witnessed and written about many a meltdown on Twitter (just one of the many joys of being a Twitchy editor) but the mess AOC made of herself yesterday when people started calling her out for her melodramatic story about January 6 is pretty damn legendary.

Freaking out over hashtags SO MUCH that her ‘team’ emailed her supporters and asked them to start reporting people … look at this hot mess.

BREAKING: AOC just emailed her followers to mass-report everyone who tweeted #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet today so Twitter and Facebook will take down any posts criticizing or fact-checking her pic.twitter.com/iTsAAUWplt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2021

If you don’t like AOC or call her out for lying you’re a right-wing operative.

Huh, who knew?

This is what complete meltdown mode looks like — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2021

Seriously.

The only way she could have made herself look worse was … well … you know what? She couldn’t have done anything to make herself look worse. This is just pathetic.

Rally the Twitterverse, the Woke Army is marching from Mordor! Somebody wake up Hicks. LOTR/Aliens Mashup. — JustinCase (@JustinEfinCase) February 4, 2021

MORDOR!

Oh gosh, AOC’s threatening to report people who tweet using #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett.

I definitely don’t want to get reported so I better not use #AlexandriaOcasioSmolett. None of us should use #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett.

Pass it on. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) February 4, 2021

She is in meltdown mode — Gulag 🐯 (@tyger429) February 4, 2021

This is so wild 😂 I just don’t have words… pic.twitter.com/aOE0SPpCLA — Brett Frazier (@B_Frazier82) February 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, this one might be our favorite.

