https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/04/wow-aoc-in-meltdown-mode-as-alexandriaocasiosmollet-and-aoclied-trend-sends-lame-email-to-supporters-begging-for-help/

WHOA NELLY.

We have witnessed and written about many a meltdown on Twitter (just one of the many joys of being a Twitchy editor) but the mess AOC made of herself yesterday when people started calling her out for her melodramatic story about January 6 is pretty damn legendary.

Freaking out over hashtags SO MUCH that her ‘team’ emailed her supporters and asked them to start reporting people … look at this hot mess.

If you don’t like AOC or call her out for lying you’re a right-wing operative.

Huh, who knew?

Seriously.

The only way she could have made herself look worse was … well … you know what? She couldn’t have done anything to make herself look worse. This is just pathetic.

MORDOR!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, this one might be our favorite.

***

Related:

AOC gets WAAAY more than she asks for by looking to Twitter to send her ‘suggestions’ for her social m

Why does Biden hate women?! Politico breaks SHOCKING story about Biden admin denying maternal leave to woman on transition team

Whoops! Looks like Jen Psaki should’ve cleaned that homophobia from her Twitter feed BEFORE taking the Biden gig

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...